Carlos Alcaraz made a statement on his return to tennis. The Spaniard swept aside Russia's Roman Safiullin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of the US Open, proving he is ready to compete again after a lengthy injury layoff.

It was Alcaraz's first singles match in 139 days. A wrist injury had kept him off the court since last April, and plenty of questions hung over his level and his ability to slot straight back into the intensity of a Grand Slam.

Sharp from the outset, Alcaraz leaned on one of his deadliest weapons: his ferocious forehand. He struck more than 20 winners with it and took his break points at the moments that mattered against the Russian.

The first set went his way 6-4. A thunderous forehand earned the break in the seventh game, and he held his nerve on serve to move in front.

Things looked shaky early in the second when Alcaraz dropped his serve. He hit straight back, breaking in the third game, then edged ahead again in the seventh with a precise strike down the line to close out the set by the same margin.

By the third set the Spaniard was in full control. His attacking power did the damage, another crunching forehand breaking Safiullin's serve, and he held firm to wrap up the match in three sets.

"The past five months have been very difficult for me," Alcaraz said afterwards. "I missed the competition, the crowds and the energy, I missed competing, I missed everything."

His only warm-up had come in the mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams the previous week. Then came the singles return, and Arthur Ashe Stadium rose to welcome him back to the big stage.

He did not pretend it had all felt easy. "There were some doubts during the match, I won't lie," Alcaraz admitted. "I tried to forget everything, and I tried to enjoy it."

The win sends Alcaraz into the second round, where Portugal's Jaime Faria awaits. Another chance to measure just how far his level has returned after so long away.