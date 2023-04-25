‘Nice to have him’ – Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Lionel Messi transfer talk at Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti says it would be “nice” to have Lionel Messi back in La Liga despite the threat his return to Barcelona would pose to Real Madrid.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Set to hit free agency this summer

Linked with a move to Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing a retracing of steps to Camp Nou speculated on as his contract runs down at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. No fresh terms have been agreed in France, meaning that the legendary Argentina international could be on the move as a free agent this summer. Barca are hoping to bring a prodigal son back to his spiritual home in Catalunya, and Real boss Ancelotti claims he would be happy to see the all-time great gracing the Spanish top-flight again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters when asked about Messi’s potential switch: “Messi can do whatever he wants and Barcelona too. It’s not an issue for me. I like him as a player. For Spanish football it could be nice to have him. But it’s a matter for Messi and Barcelona.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real have already struggled to keep pace with Barca this season, with the reigning champions of Spain slipping 11 points adrift of their Clasico rivals in the 2022-23 title race.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There is still much work to be done before Barcelona can consider welcoming Messi back onto their books, with financial struggles at Camp Nou well documented, but there is a chance that the 2022 World Cup winner – who hit 672 goals during his previous spell in Spain – could find himself in familiar surroundings again next season as he prepares to lock horns with Real once more.