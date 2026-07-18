AFP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son joins Dutch side after loan spell at Ajax ends
Permanent switch to Eredivisie confirmed
Maximilian, the eldest son of legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has officially completed a permanent transfer from AC Milan to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old winger had been the subject of intense transfer speculation after he was noticeably absent from Milan Futuro's pre-season training camp. The Italian giants chose to leave the youngster out of their preparations to allow negotiations over his future to reach a conclusion, signaling the end of his time at the San Siro.
The move marks a return to the Netherlands for the promising attacker, who recently spent time on loan with Jong Ajax, the reserve team of the Amsterdam giants where his father first rose to global prominence. AZ have moved quickly to secure his signature on a permanent basis, viewing the Swedish youth international as a high-potential addition to their developmental ranks.
- AFP
AZ Alkmaar official statement
Upon finalizing the deal, the Dutch club released a statement clarifying the immediate plans for their new signing. The statement read: "Maximilian Ibrahimovic will have the opportunity to recover from a slight injury and then join Jong AZ. It is not yet known when the 19-year-old attacker will make his return to the field. Once he is back, he will have the opportunity to continue his path of progression, with the conviction that he can, over time, become an asset for the club."
His move to AZ comes after a familiar, yet challenging, stint in the Netherlands. On January 14, 2026, he had joined Dutch giants Ajax on a six-month loan deal, with the Eredivisie outfit retaining a permanent purchase option valued at approximately €3.5 million. Although he initially linked up with the reserve squad, Jong Ajax, his tenure in Amsterdam proved to be highly frustrating. Plagued by persistent injuries throughout most of the season, his on-field contributions were severely limited, restricting him to making just four appearances in total for the club before embarking on his new chapter with AZ.
Milan bid farewell to Ibrahimovic junior
AC Milan also confirmed the departure of the young winger through their own official channels, putting an end to his association with the Rossoneri. Specifically, the Rossoneri noted: "AC Milan can confirm that Maximilian Zlatan Seger Ibrahimović has joined Alkmaar Zaanstreek on a permanent basis. The Club wishes Maximilian all the best for the continuation of his career."
Ibrahimović's story with AC Milan has come to an end, after it began with his move to the Rossoneri's youth academy in 2022. He notably trained with Milan’s first team in February 2023 during a session attended by his father, who was recovering from an injury at the time. The young winger then made his professional debut on January 12, 2025, representing the reserve side Milan Futuro in Serie C, where he provided the assist for their lonely goal in a 5–1 home defeat against Torres. His short-lived journey with the Italian giants culminated on December 18, 2025, when he received his first and only senior matchday call-up for the 2025–26 Supercoppa Italiana fixture against Napoli, remaining an unused substitute in the 2–0 loss.
- AFP
Looking ahead for the young winger
Born in 2006, Maximilian operates primarily as an offensive winger, bringing a different tactical profile to the pitch than his father’s iconic target-man style. His experience with Jong Ajax has already given him a taste of the Dutch footballing culture, which places a heavy emphasis on technical proficiency and positional intelligence. With this new chapter, he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, who left a massive legacy in the Eredivisie during his time with Ajax, winning the league title twice and the KNVB Cup once.
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