Zack Steffen and Diego Luna soar, MLS stars score: Winners and losers as USMNT blank Costa Rica 3-0, write perfect ending to January camp for Mauricio Pochettino

On a largely perfect night for the USMNT, other than Luna's nose, they cap the January camp by trouncing Los Ticos 3-0

ORLANDO - Spoiler alert: don't expect any real U.S. men's national team losers. That's because there was nothing really to complain about on Wednesday night. The USMNT ran away with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, one that concluded this January camp on yet another high following a 3-1 win over Venezuela last weekend. Two games, six goals scored and only one conceded - it's hard to find losers there.

There were plenty of winners to go around, however. In an MLS-heavy camp, Caden Clark and Brian White netted their first USMNT goals. Patrick Agyemang, netted his second - after scoring his first against Venezuela. All three were well-taken finishes that no doubt left Mauricio Pochettino smiling on the sideline.

The goals weren't the only things to bring joy to Pochettino. His veteran goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, made multiple highlight reel saves in his first real chance post-2022 World Cup. An experienced defense stood tall, as Pochettino would expect it to. And, in the midfield, Diego Luna showed what Pocehttino so jokingly described as "big balls" to shake off a shattered nose to provide one of the best assists you'll see at this level.

Plenty of reason to celebrate, particularly for Pochettino. It was another game that will leave most people in USMNT colors feeling better than when they arrived. It was a near-perfect night for everyone - well, except for Luna's nose.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Inter&Co Stadium.