Yunus Musah salary: How much does AC Milan star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Yunus Musah's salary details playing for AC Milan

After spending seven years with Arsenal's youth academy, Yunus Musah quickly made a name for himself after transferring to Valencia in La Liga in 2020, making his debut for the LaLiga outfit at just 17.

Musah made nearly 100 league appearances for Valencia before moving to Italy to join Serie A side AC Milan in 2023, where he has become an important midfielder for the Rossoneri.

Musah is compensated well for his contributions at Milan, but considering his young age, his salary remains relatively modest compared to some of the bigger stars in the squad. But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross