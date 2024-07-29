Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund 2023Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Youssoufa Moukoko's agent slams Borussia Dortmund over broken promises and says German side will 'make a mistake by selling' young striker

Youssoufa MoukokoBorussia DortmundBundesligaTransfers

Youssoufa Moukoko's agent has slammed Borussia Dortmund as the striker looks likely to leave the club this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Moukoko unhappy with treatment at Dortmund
  • Agent slams the club for 'broken promises'
  • Confirm intent to leave the club this summer
Article continues below