VIDEO: You'll Never Walk Alone! Liverpool players & Jurgen Klopp sing epic rendition of club anthem after Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley

After Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp and his heavily depleted squad took to singing the club's anthem at Wembley.

  • Liverpool win 1-0 in Carabao Cup final
  • Van Dijk scores late winner in extra time
  • Players and staff sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

