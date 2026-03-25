"You've really picked a fine old bum": Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Müller exchange barbs over the final between Bayern Munich and BVB

"That’s the man who appointed the referee who handed Bayern the Champions League final in 2013," said Klopp, addressing Mats Hummels, who was also present and had been on the pitch for Borussia Dortmund at the time under the leadership of Red Bull’s current "Head of Global Soccer".

As is well known, the German record champions emerged victorious 2-1 some 13 years ago, at the height of the rivalry between the two Bundesliga sides. According to Klopp – and in the eyes of many others – referee Nicola Rizzoli made a clear error of judgement. With the score at 1-0 to Munich, the Italian referee failed to send off FCB defender Dante – who had already been booked – after his foul on Marco Reus, which led to a penalty and the equaliser by BVB’s Ilkay Gündogan.

Müller then slid in. “You don’t have to give it,” said the Bayern veteran, bringing Hummels in as a supporter: “Mats himself once told me that it was actually fine by him that the yellow stayed.” But the former centre-back, who wore the shirts of both Bayern and Dortmund during his career, let down the current Vancouver Whitecaps MLS player and explained with a smile: "From a defender’s point of view, I’d say you have to give a red card."