'Why don't you take a £1m cut?' - Man Utd staff rebel against INEOS with grilling of CEO Omar Berrada after club confirm 200 more job cuts
Manchester United staff are rebelling against INEOS after seeing more job cuts announced, with CEO Omar Berrada asked: "Why don’t you take a £1m cut?"
- Controversial cost-cutting measures put in place
- More redundancies on the cards at Old Trafford
- Players and board members told to cut their pay