"In my view, we've had a very good season so far," Eberl told Sky before the Bundesliga trip to VfL Wolfsburg. "I don't need to mention all the records right now," he added. Bayern have already broken the single-season Bundesliga goals record, and went into the Wolfsburg game on 116 strikes.
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"You don't get a trophy for it, but it still counts": Max Eberl explains what makes Bayern's season special
"The way we play football—we're German champions, we reached the Champions League semi-finals and went toe-to-toe with the best team in Europe. Now we're back in the cup final for the first time in a long while, and we intend to win it," Eberl stated.
Last week, though, their European campaign ended against Paris Saint-Germain: a thrilling 4-5 first-leg loss was followed by an early Ousmane Dembélé strike in the 1-1 Allianz Arena draw that sent the French side through to the Budapest final.
In two weeks, the club will contest the cup final against VfB Stuttgart at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, where victory would secure the domestic double.
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Max Eberl: "People rave about how much fun it is."
Beyond Bayern's on-field success this season, one point gives Eberl extra satisfaction: "Another soft fact is this: how many people rave about how much fun it is to watch Bayern matches. They've never been Bayern fans, but they enjoy watching us because it's the sort of football you want to see," he said on Saturday.
"No trophy comes with that, but it still matters," he adds.
Bayern's upcoming matches:
9 May, 6.30 pm Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern 16 May, 3:30 pm FC Bayern – Cologne 23 May, 8 pm FC Bayern – Stuttgart