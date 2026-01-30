Pedersen did warn, though, that the Owls would need to take a cautious approach with Alao's development in the notoriously rigorous English second tier. "We have to be very careful with him," the coach added. "Just to have a normal training week for at a Championship level is very tough for him. That's the big challenge for us."

Indeed, despite becoming a regular feature of Wednesday's matchday squads in the league, it wouldn't be until after his 17th birthday in that Alao would make his Championship debut, playing a single minute off the bench against Derby County in December 2025.

His chances weren't helped by the the fact that the early days of his senior career were unfolding against the backdrop of Wednesday's dire financial situation under now-former owner Dejphon Chansiri. Amid repeated losses and cashflow problems that resulted in the failure to pay both players and HMRC, the club went into administration in October 2025 - triggering an immediate 12-point deduction as Wednesday dropped to the bottom of the Championship. That was topped up to 18 points in December due to payment regulation breaches, leaving the Owls on -10 points, 27 from safety, and doomed for relegation to League One.

Perhaps not coincidentally, it was around that time that Premier League interest in Alao was first reported, with the player still not tied to a professional contract at that stage despite his eligibility as a 17-year-old and Pedersen's assertion that his boyhood side had to do "everything" to keep him.

On the pitch, the youngster played an hour of the FA Cup third-round defeat to Premier League side Brentford earlier in January before being handed a full Championship debut in the home loss to Portsmouth. Meanwhile, that transfer speculation snowballed with the winter transfer open as northern powerhouses United and Liverpool were both touted as destinations. But it is Chelsea who have won the battle for his signature after Alao rejected professional terms at Hillsborough.

A statement from Wednesday's administrators upon the completion of the deal read: "Our responsibility is to act in the best long-term interests of Sheffield Wednesday and its creditors. This transfer balances immediate value for the club with protection for the future, should Yisa's career develop as we all hope."