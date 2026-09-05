Hansi Flick is still keeping everyone guessing over his Barcelona line-up against Valencia. The final training session before the match threw up a surprise involving Lamine Yamal, with the German coach set to make several changes at the start of a hectic week across La Liga and the Champions League.
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Yamal obstacle and an unprecedented situation: uncertainty at Barcelona before the Valencia clash
Lamine Yamal raises doubts
Lamine Yamal sat out Barcelona's final training session before the clash against Valencia, according to a report by the Sport newspaper. It was a big surprise. Twenty-three players took part in the session, among them Gavi, Gabriel Jesus and Dominik Livakovic, while the Barcelona star trained separately.
Flick explained that Yamal had taken a knock during the recent period, which is why the coaching staff preferred him to train away from the group. He confirmed that Yamal would travel with the team to Valencia, with the final decision on his participation still to come.
The player wants to play the match and does not like training alone, Flick said, pointing out that he is in a good state in terms of level, mentality and morale. He also praised his display in the last match.
Playing is better for Yamal than training, the German coach believes, but he stressed the need to wait and see whether the youngster will start or be given a rest.
Read also: The Yamal obstacle and an unprecedented situation: uncertainty at Barcelona before the Valencia clash
Unexpected obstacle: anxiety and stifling heat
The newspaper continued: "This is an unexpected obstacle for the German coach. Therefore, we imagine he feels some concern. Yamal, who was chosen among the candidates for the captain's role, will play that Mestalla match, which will be held in stifling hot weather, and he is surrounded by the utmost care."
It went on: "This represents an obstacle, of course, for both teams, but it must be taken heavily into account. The temperature at the Valencia stadium is expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius at the time of the match. It is a very bad idea, and we are still at the peak of summer, for the match to be scheduled at the peak of the day's heat."
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Flick turns to the bench: an unprecedented situation
Barcelona have travelled to Valencia with 24 players, Flick taking every available option and delaying his decision on who misses out until kick-off. One member of the squad will watch from the stands.
Flick faces this dilemma for the first time this season, with Gavi back from injury and Gabriel Jesus available once more.
The squad also handed Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic his first involvement. He is expected to slot in as second choice between the posts.
Read also: Will he change the course of his season? A new test for Barcelona's star before the Valencia clash
A busy week: chasing Real Madrid
Sport confirmed: "There will be changes, and Flick will call upon the reserve players in a week that includes two matches: the Champions League opener against Feyenoord, and Valencia, a hugely important fixture as well for establishing an initial points gap this season over Real Madrid."
It concluded: "Real Madrid's slip-up at the Villamarín stadium gives Barcelona the chance to open up a three-point gap over their fierce rivals for the first time. In this way, a win at the Mestalla stadium would guarantee Flick's side finish the fourth round as sole leaders. More importantly, it would maintain the outstanding form the team has shown since the start of the season. Continuing to march on with confident strides is essential now."
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