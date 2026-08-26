AFP
New Oranje boss hails "University of Football" and reveals deep Van Gaal and Cruyff bonds
Embracing the university of football
Xavi Hernández has embraced his new role as the head coach of Netherlands by describing the country as a true "university of football." Rather than arriving in Zeist with an attitude to lecture, the Spanish manager views his appointment as a sacred opportunity to absorb deep tactical culture and give back to the federation. As a foreigner taking charge of the Oranje, his primary aim is to foster a tight-knit family atmosphere to drive the team towards success. "I know and I understand now that I'm a foreigner here, but I insist: I learn a lot from this university of football," Xavi explained.
- Ed Gar
Honouring Louis van Gaal's legacy
The former Barcelona midfielder reflected on his deep-rooted connections with Dutch football history, specifically highlighting the pivotal role played by Louis van Gaal. Although their tactical preferences differ, Xavi holds immense respect for the veteran coach who showed the courage to hand him his senior club debut as a teenager.
That historic act of trust has shaped Xavi's own managerial philosophy regarding youth development and giving opportunities without hesitation. "Even [Louis] van Gaal when I was 17 and 18, he trust me. He trust on me a lot. So yeah, why not? Why not? If he is ready, if we feel that the players the player is ready, so we will be not afraid," Xavi recalled.
- AFP
Learning from Johan Cruyff's positivity
Xavi also shared cherished memories of his meetings with Dutch icon Johan Cruyff during the latter stages of the maestro's life. Beyond tactical concepts, the most vital lesson Xavi absorbed from Cruyff centred on mental resilience and maintaining an uplifting attitude through adversity.
He intends to instil that same positive energy and enjoyment within the Dutch dressing room to help the squad perform at their best. "Well, with Johan I had in the last period of his life some meetings and he was always positive, even when he was sick, even he was positive. So yeah, this is what I learn: with a smiling, with a positive vibe," Xavi noted.
- AFP
Charting a new path
As Xavi officially steps into the dugout, he is firmly focused on bridging historical greatness with modern requirements to shape the team's present and future. While acknowledging the foundational contributions of predecessors like Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal, the new boss is charting his own path with the Oranje squad. With his four-year contract officially underway and the backing of a united staff and federation, attention now turns towards translating these core philosophies onto the pitch. A massive task immediately awaits the manager to blend his footballing philosophy with Dutch culture, as supporters pin their hopes on him to deliver long-term success and restore international glory at the highest level.
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