'He killed the tie' - Xavi brands referee a 'disaster' after Barcelona's Champions League defeat to PSG with Blaugrana boss seeing red for furiously kicking camera cushion
Xavi claimed that the referee "ruined" Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG with Ronald Araujo's "unnecessary expulsion."
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca succumbed to PSG despite leading in the quarter-final
- Araujo's red card changed the complexion of the match
- Xavi furious with several refereeing decisions