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Calum McFarlane reveals Xabi Alonso text after FA Cup final loss with Chelsea dressing room 'excited' to welcome new manager

Chelsea
Premier League
X. Alonso
C. McFarlane

Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane has confirmed that the Stamford Bridge dressing room is buzzing following the official appointment of Xabi Alonso. Despite the heartbreak of Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat, McFarlane revealed he has already exchanged messages with his successor and insists the players are energised by the prospect of working under the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager.

  • A new era begins for Chelsea

    The news that Alonso has agreed to a four-year contract at Chelsea broke in the wake of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. While Alonso will not officially take the reins until July, interim boss McFarlane has already initiated contact with the Spaniard.

    McFarlane addressed the media ahead of Tuesday’s London derby against Tottenham. When asked about Alonso, he explained: "I haven't [spoken with him] yet, but he sent me a text message on Sunday. “I'll keep that private, but mainly just around the final. I've had a brief conversation with him via text message."

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  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Dressing room reaction

    The appointment of the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has sparked a wave of optimism among a squad that has endured a turbulent campaign. McFarlane noted that the players are already looking forward to the tactical revolution and prestige that the Spaniard brings to the table.

    Asked specifically about the players’ reaction to Alonso’s appointment, McFarlane said: "Everyone is excited. He's a great coach, won major trophies, and had a great playing career. He will have lots of respect from everyone. We're very excited."

  • Attracting the best despite struggles

    While this season has seen Chelsea fall short of their usual high standards, the ability to land one of world football's most coveted managers serves as a reminder of the club's status. McFarlane believes the quality within the current ranks was a significant draw for the incoming coach, who will be tasked with transforming potential into consistent results.

    “Really exciting news,” McFarlane said of Alonso’s appointment. “[He is] very talented, with a massive pedigree. Yeah, really excited for the club. We're all looking forward to working with them. It doesn't surprise me. It's a massive club. I think we've got really exciting players coming to play here. Even though it's a disappointing season, they are showing at times this year the kind of quality that we have. So yeah, it's a massive club, and it will always attract top players and top managers.”

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  • Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The final hurdles for the interim staff

    Before the Alonso era officially begins this summer, the Blues must navigate their final two matches under the guidance of McFarlane, with a London derby against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night followed by a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on the final day of the season.

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