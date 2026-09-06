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Ahmad Salah

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Wydad officially write the end of the Ziyech story

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H. Ziyech
Wydad Casablanca
Botafogo RJ
Al-Ittihad
Botola Pro
Morocco
Brazil
Libya

Brazilian interest opens the door to speculation over the Moroccan star's future

Wydad have parted ways with star man Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccan club confirming on Sunday that his contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

His time with the Red Castle ends after just a short spell, one whose closing chapters played out amid widespread controversy and disputes with the club's management under Brahim El Assri.

  • Wydad Casablanca bids farewell to Ziyech

    Wydad confirmed in an official statement on their Facebook page that both parties had agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent, thanking Ziyech for his time with the team.

    "Sometimes, some stories are shorter than we had hoped, but they leave a mark that cannot be erased," the club said, a nod to how brief his spell proved and how it never took off the way the Wydad faithful had dreamed.

    Ziyech pulling on the Wydad shirt would remain "a special moment", the club added, and his time with the team would stay part of an unforgettable story.

    "You were one of us, and you will always remain part of the Wydad Athletic family," they wrote.

    The message signed off by wishing the player well for the road ahead: "From the Wydad of the nation, we say thank you for every moment in which you wore the club's shirt, and we wish you every success and good fortune in your coming career, on the pitch and off it."


    Read also: Will he turn to FIFA? A tempting Arab offer breaks into the Ziyech and Wydad crisis

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  • Botafogo waits: Ait Menna bids farewell to his big deal

    Ziyech leaves Wydad with his future still wide open. Several foreign clubs are keen to land him this window, most notably Brazil's Botafogo and Libya's Al-Ittihad, according to several reports.

    Hicham Aït Menna, the former Wydad president who brought Ziyech to the club during his term, wanted to send the player off in style. He posted a photo of the pair together on his Instagram account.


    Alongside the photo, Aït Menna wrote: "You arrived as a star, and you leave as a star. Thank you for your loyalty, your professionalism and your commitment to Wydad until the end. You were, and you still are."

    Read also: Video: debate among Saudi football legends: does Ronaldo deserve Benzema's fate?

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