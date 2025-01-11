Harrogate Town v Wrexham AFC - Emirates FA Cup First RoundGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Wrexham on red alert as striker transfer target with Premier League experience is given permission to leave Leeds - but Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side face stiff competition

WrexhamJ. GelhardtTransfersLeeds

Wrexham have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, as Daniel Farke confirmed that he can leave in January.

  • Farke admits Gelhardt is having "conversations"
  • Striker has struggled for Elland Road minutes
  • Wrexham interested among other clubs
