Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham make another signing as son of Premier League cult hero joins Ryan Reynolds & Co on free transfer

J. Windass
Wrexham
Transfers
Championship

Wrexham have secured the services of veteran midfielder Josh Windass on a contract that will keep him at the Racecourse Ground through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. The 31-year-old arrives as a free agent after parting ways with Sheffield Wednesday last week, ending a four-year association with the Yorkshire club. Josh is the son of Hull City legend Dean Windass.

  • Wrexham ramp up their recruitment plans
  • Sign Windass on a three-year deal
  • Third signing in a space of five days
