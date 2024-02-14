‘Get that place rocking!' - Wrexham's Will Boyle sends out message to fans as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side prepare to renew Notts County rivalry
Will Boyle has urged Wrexham fans to get the Racecourse Ground "rocking" as they prepare for the visit of last season's rivals Notts County.
- Wrexham and Notts County battled for promotion last season
- Welsh side pipped rivals to title
- Both teams earned over 100 points