VIDEO: 'We'll f*ck you up' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious Ed Sheeran Championship promotion message as Hollywood star admits it's 'hard to avoid starting work on next season'
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious Championship promotion message from Ed Sheeran while hailing the club's incredible journey.
- Reynolds shared message from Ed Sheeran
- Thanked Wrexham for a memorable journey
- Wrexham secured promotion to Championship