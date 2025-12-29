Wrexham beat Preston as Nathan Broadhead and Ollie Rathbone take Red Dragons into top half of Championship - but Kieffer Moore suffers suspected injury

Sticking with the three-pronged forward line which sparkled in the 5-3 thriller against Sheffield United last time out, two of its members - Broadhead and leading goalscorer Moore - each had chances to break the deadlock, but both strikers were thwarted by the brilliant reactions of Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

However, the two combined just moments later when Moore showed tremendous footwork to dribble past Preston defender Jordan Storey down the right flank, before his superb cross was headed home by Broadhead, who showed terrific movement to lose Liam Lindsay inside the penalty area.

But in a massive blow right on the stroke of half time, Wrexham hero Moore soon hit the deck in a heap of pain. Unclear what issue the 33-year-old appeared to be struggling with, it was enough for him to limp off to a standing ovation as the hosts finished the first half with ten men.

Turning to substitute Sam Smith as Moore’s replacement, Wrexham were unable to pick up from where they left off in opening 45 minutes as Preston’s Thierry Small forced a superb save from Arthur Okonkwo in the early stages of the second half.

Looking to apply more pressure to a Wrexham backline which failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous six games beforehand, Preston went close again when the lively Alfie Devine fired wide from inside the six-yard box.

However, Wrexham were able to weather the storm and they soon went close to doubling their lead when recently-converted wing-back George Thomason picked out Smith, but the 27-year-old was off balance as he struck the post from close range.

So often a threat in the closing stages of games, having scored nine goals from the 75th-minute mark onwards beforehand, Wrexham eventually made it 10 as Rathbone latched onto fellow substitute George Dobson’s lovely through ball before coolly slotting the ball past Iversen.

Setting up a nervy end to the encounter, Preston pulled a goal back when Tottenham Hotspur loanee Devine got his reward for an impressive outing by finding the back of net just six minutes later. But the Red Dragons were able to hold onto all three points, moving up to 11th in the Championship table in the process. Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom's Preston dropped out of the playoffs and down to seventh following Millwall and Watford's victories on the same night.