'It's incredible' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson gives verdict on expanded Championship play-off structure plan
When EFL clubs will vote on Championship play-off expansion
EFL clubs will vote on the play-off proposals at an extraordinary general meeting on March 5. There are, as things stand, no plans to tinker with the system that is already in place for Leagues One and Two.
It could, however, be that a side finishing eighth in the Championship next season is offered a shot at securing promotion into the top tier. Questions have been asked of whether such an expansion will lead to a dilution of quality, but the standings this term show how competitive the most difficult of divisions is.
Ambitious Wrexham, who are looking for a record-extending fourth successive promotion, sit sixth in the Championship table with 15 games remaining. They are, however, only five points clear of Welsh rivals Swansea in 15th.
Parkinson in favour of more play-off tickets
With so many clubs clamouring for limited play-off places, Red Dragons boss Parkinson has said of the EFL’s plans to hand out more tickets to that party: “It's so competitive, just look at this division, it's incredible. It's the tightness and competitiveness of the division, there's so many teams in contention and we're one of them.
“There are teams who have [gone up] and established themselves as Premier League teams. Look at Sunderland for instance, they've spent the money from the TV revenue wisely, they've got themselves in a great position and it shows it can be done.
“Looking at the Championship there's a lot of potentially huge clubs in this division - probably, in terms of support, bigger than some teams that are in there [the Premier League] at the moment.”
Moore suffered Wembley heartache in 2025
Wrexham are determined to secure a play-off spot this season, with Kieffer Moore among those to have joined the ranks at SToK Racecourse. He suffered Wembley heartache with Sheffield United in 2025 when lining up against Sunderland.
The Wales international jumped at the chance to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac last season and believes that bold career call has been justified.
The 33-year-old striker has said, having registered 12 goals in all competitions for the Red Dragons: “As soon as Wrexham came forward, there was only one decision in my head and I've been delighted to be on the scoresheet many times.
“It's been a whirlwind since that point but it's been amazing. There was a big turnover of people and I think it took us time to really adjust to each other. But as soon as we hit our stride, we haven't looked back.”
Up for the cup: Welcome distraction for Wrexham
Wrexham further reinforced their squad during the winter transfer window of 2026. Parkinson now boasts the kind of depth that allows competitiveness to be sustained on multiple fronts. The Red Dragons are set to face Ipswich on Friday as they look to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1997.
Parkinson said of that target: “It is a distraction but I think it's a welcome one. We speak about the magic of the FA Cup so when the games come I want us to enjoy it. I want us to go out there with real positivity about our performance.”
Wrexham claimed the notable scalp of Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest in round three, with Hollywood co-owner Reynolds among those in attendance for an epic clash at the Racecourse Ground that went all the way to penalties.
The Red Dragons will be back on home soil for their meeting with Championship rivals Ipswich. Victory in that fixture will help to keep morale high heading into a meeting with fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol City on February 17 - with momentum crucial at this stage of the season.
