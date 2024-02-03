Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told ‘he will have his hands full’ after Jack Marriott signing - but transfer shows Red Dragons are ‘planning for life in League One’

Soham Mukherjee
Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2023-24Getty
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonLeague TwoTransfers

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was handed a warning after signing Jack Marriott on deadline day, even if the move shows the club's promotion ambitions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham going steady in League Two
  • Signed Marriott and Luke Bolton on deadline day
  • Palmer believes Wrexham already planning for League One

Editors' Picks