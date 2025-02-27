Harrogate Town v Wrexham AFC - Emirates FA Cup First RoundGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Bye bye Wrexham' - Peterborough stars brutally troll Ryan Reynolds & Co with Deadpool NSYNC routine as Welsh side told to 'have fun' watching Posh at Wembley following cup heartbreak

P. ParkinsonWrexhamLeague OneWrexham vs PeterboroughPeterboroughEFL Trophy

Peterborough stars brutally troll Ryan Reynolds & Co with "Bye Bye Bye" Deadpool song after ousting them from the Football League Trophy at Wembley.

  • Red Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the semi-final
  • Peterborough staged a late comeback
  • Wrexham knocked out of Football League Trophy
