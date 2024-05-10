Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals club 'learnt a lot' from last year's U.S. tour as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side prepare for another stateside trip

WrexhamLeague OneChelseaBournemouthVancouver WhitecapsPremier LeagueMajor League Soccer

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says the club learnt a lot from their North America pre-season campaign, while detailing this summer's stateside plans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham had US pre-season tour in 2023
  • Welsh side will return stateside this summer
  • Parkinson says they 'learnt' from the trip
Article continues below

Editors' Picks