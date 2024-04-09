'Wrestlemania XL is not over yet!' - Al-Hilal rub salt in Cristiano Ronaldo's wounds with savage social media post after Al-Nassr star's red card in Saudi Super Cup semi-final
Al-Hilal rubbed salt in Cristiano Ronaldo's wounds on social media after the Al-Nassr star's red card in their Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash.
- Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Al-Hilal player
- Could potentially face an extended ban
- Al-Hilal put out a video compilation mocking CR7