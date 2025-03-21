'Worst performance in two years' - Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. savaged by Roberto Martinez after Portugal lose to Denmark in Nations League quarter-finals
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has savaged Selecao das Quinas' dismal performance in their Nations League quarterfinal first-leg loss to Denmark.
- Portugal lose 1-0 to Denmark in Nations League
- Martinez opens up on the disappointing loss
- Labels it the 'worst performance in two years'