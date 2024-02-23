VIDEO: ‘The worst idea' - USMNT starlet John Tolkin delivers brutal response to MLS' stance on potentially backing out of 2024 U.S. Open Cup

USA Today Sports Jacob SchneiderVIDEO: ‘The worst idea' - USMNT starlet John Tolkin delivers brutal response to MLS' stance on potentially backing out of 2024 U.S. Open CupNew York Red BullsMajor League SoccerUS Open CupNew York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has blasted MLS for the stance it has taken on the 2024 Open Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMLS considering backing out of 2024 Open CupReports saying league will field NEXT Pro teamsTolkin blasts league for decision on tournament