'Is the world ending?' - Fans in disbelief as Erling Haaland misses hotly-debated penalty against Liverpool - before scoring for Man City soon after
Haaland blows chance to open scoring
Jeremy Doku earned the penalty for City when, capitalising on a mix-up between Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley, he raced onto a ricochet and went through on goal. The tricky Belgian winger then attempted to go around the Georgian in the Liverpool net, but had his trailing foot collide with Liverpool goalkeeper's knee and fell to the floor. The Reds' players were unhappy, but could have little complaints following their own mistake. Fortunately for Mamardashvili, he had a chance to make up for his blunder.
Few would have expected Haaland, who has netted 13 times in 10 Premier League games already this season, to miss the chance to convert a golden opportunity from 12 yards, but his effort was not hit with enough venom to truly test the big shot-stopper. Compared with his record against other Premier League sides, Haaland has had a trickier time in front of goal against Liverpool and it could have felt like it was yet another disappointing day against the Reds for the goal machine.
Fans in disbelief at Haaland miss
The fans could not believe Haaland did not open the scoring with the penalty. @boivannie posted on X, saying: "Haaland misses a penalty? Arsenal didn’t score from set pieces yesterday? Is the world ending??"
At times this season, Haaland has felt almost unstoppable, and few sides have managed to contain the forward whose goalscoring ability appears almost alien at times.
With that miss, @the_rishji said: "Finally, he is a human." Meanwhile, @Bagwell_jrr went a bit further, adding: "Haaland has lost his credibility."
@romsmister18 noticed Haaland has been struggling from the spot. "He missed 3 of the last 5. What is happening to him?"
Manchester United fan @OnlyUnitedx saw the funny side of the City man blowing the chance to score. They posted: "Vote Haaland For Miss Penalty Of The Year 2025."
The humour would only last so long though, with Haaland quick to right his earlier wrong.
Normality is resumed shortly after
Haaland would, of course, have the last laugh. City continued to press for the all-important opening goal and 16 minutes later, right-back Matheus Nunes found himself in acres of space down the Liverpool left and was able to curl a cross to the back-post. The Portuguese international found his target, with Haaland towering above Konate to head a stunning, looping header over the stricken Liverpool goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The goal marked Haaland's 31st in 31 games against the Premier League's so-called 'Big Six' and once again demonstrated why you can never write off the giant forward when he is in this kind of form.
City take advantage of weak Liverpool
Despite their disappointing start, City would double their advantage over the Reds on the brink of half-time. Piling the pressure on the visitors with corner after corner, City took one short, working it to Nico Gonzalez, whose low effort was deflected wickedly off of Virgil van Dijk’s right leg and beyond Mamardashvili, who was left diving in the wrong direction.
With a victory, City can close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just four points. The Gunners squandered three points late on against Sunderland on Saturday and will be watching nervously over their shoulder at Pep Guardiola’s side who, with Haaland in imperious form, will be eating up ground with any dropped points.
The international break follows this round of fixtures and City’s momentum will be put on temporary hold. When Guardiola’s team return, they have a tricky trip to St. James’ Park to take on a struggling Newcastle United and will be keeping an eye on the North London Derby as the Gunners host Spurs.
