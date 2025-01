This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty World Cup winner ‘would pay money’ to watch Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal – with Emmanuel Petit claiming teenage star has already ‘got everything’ L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit admits he “would pay money” to watch Lamine Yamal play as the Barcelona wonderkid has already “got everything”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hot prospect rewriting history books

Won trophies with Barca & Spain

Has been compared to GOAT Messi Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱