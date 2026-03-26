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Francesco Guerrieri

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World Cup Qualifiers: Wales v Bosnia LIVE 0-0

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The winner of this match could become Italy's potential opponent should the Azzurri beat Northern Ireland

All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European qualifying for the World Cup, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Gattuso’s side overcome Northern Ireland in the match in Bergamo next Tuesday, 31 March, they will face the winner of tonight’s 8.45 pm match between Wales and Bosnia. The match in Cardiff will therefore also indirectly affect the Azzurri, who must now, however, focus on the first hurdle to clear.

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

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  • MATCH REPORT

    Wales v Bosnia 0–0

    GOALS: -

    WALES (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Sheehan, Wilson; James, Cullen, Brooks; Johnson. Manager: Bellamy.

    BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Celik, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.

    REFEREE: Kovacs.

    BOOKINGS: -

    SENT OFF: -

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