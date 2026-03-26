All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico, and in addition to these two matches, six other fixtures are on the programme: kicking things off at 6pm is the match between Turkey and Romania, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz vying for a place at the World Cup. The other matches will all kick off at 8.45 pm: Czech Republic v Ireland, Denmark v North Macedonia, Poland v Albania, Slovakia v Kosovo and Ukraine v Sweden.



