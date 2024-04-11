Thembinkosi Lorch, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
'World class Orlando Pirates can be very dangerous' but 'Sundowns are boiling hot you won't stop them' - Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala

Former Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana star anticipates two Premier Soccer League giants to be the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup finalists.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala is sure that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will reach this year's Nedbank Cup finals, as he predicts the quarter-final matches this weekend.

Masandawana will be the visitors at the Lucas Moripe Stadium against University of Pretoria on Friday, April 12, while Stellenbosch will be hosting Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Later on Saturday, the Buccaneers will be in action against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. On Sunday, TS Galaxy and Chippa United will conclude the quarter-finals fixtures at the Mbombela Stadium.

