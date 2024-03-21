World Champions and Brazil await Banyana Banyana or Nigeria's Super Falcons at Olympic Games Paris 2024

Getty Seth WillisWorld Champions and Brazil await Banyana Banyana or Nigeria's Super Falcons at Olympic Games Paris 2024South AfricaNigeriaSummer OlympicsSpainBrazilJapanBanyana Banyana or Nigeria will rub shoulders with the world's best if they qualify for summer's Olympic Games to be held in France this year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBanyana & Super Eagles battling for Olympic Games ticketThe winner to join other teams in France Nigeria or South Africa pooled with the best