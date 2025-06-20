Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees: Lionesses striker Alessia Russo features on shortlist after a stellar campaign for Arsenal - with Chelsea, Man City & Man Utd all represented
Arsenal and England star striker Alessia Russo has been nominated on the six-person shortlist for the Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year award.
- Russo named on shortlist for award
- Joined by Arsenal team-mate
- WSL champions Chelsea also represented