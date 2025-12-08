Getty Images Sport
Woman jailed for blackmailing Son Heung-min with pregnancy claim after extorting LAFC star over £150,000 during Tottenham spell
Sky News report that a South Korean woman, who has been identified as Yang, has been accused of extorting 300m won (£152,000) from former Tottenham star Son in 2024 after sending him an ultrasound of a baby which she claimed was the footballer's and demanded money to stay silent. Yang later conspired with a man named Yong to try to extort more money from the South Korea international.
On Monday, the Seoul Central District Court said that Yang lied to Son, although she is yet to confirm whose child she was carrying. The lady in question denied the charges of extortion and attempted extortion, the court added. Yong, who confessed to his crime, has been sentenced to two years in prison, per the court.
In May 2025, Yonhap News Agency and The Korea Times reported that the woman in her 20s and the man in his 40s were being investigated by the South Korean police on charges of attempted extortion.
How is it going for Son?
After leading Tottenham Hotspur to the Europa League title last season, Son exited the north London side after almost a decade at the club. The Spurs legend then headed to the US and joined LAFC.
At LAFC, Son appeared in 13 matches across all competitions where he scored an incredible 12 goals and helped his team reach the MLS Conference semi-finals, where they lost to Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps in a penalty shootout.
Is Son staying at LAFC?
Son's future in the MLS has come under the scanner with some reports claiming he might move on loan in the January transfer window, but the South Korean star rebuffed those rumours recently, as he told TB Chosun: "I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move. Such talk is simply untrue. For me, showing respect to my club and giving everything where I play - that’s what matters most. That won’t change. I won’t leave LAFC this winter, or ever, while I’m here. I respect this club deeply. As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never."
He added: "I know fans get confused when rumours fly. But those stories aren’t true. And honestly, it might be disrespectful to my team to even talk that way. I love this club, and I have huge respect for everyone here."
Son's Spurs homecoming
Spurs made a surprise announcement last week to confirm club legend Son will be in attendance for their upcoming Champions League match against Slavia Praha on Tuesday. Son moved to MLS straight after Spurs' pre-season tour of Asia, where he said an emotional farewell to the club in front of adoring fans in South Korea, and will now get the chance to say a proper farewell at Tottenham's home ground.
Tottenham's statement: "Sonny will take to the pitch before the team walk-outs ahead of the 20:00 kick-off against the Czech champions. He will then have the opportunity to personally address the supporters that took him into their hearts following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and treasured him for the next 10 years – it is sure to be an emotional occasion in N17."
