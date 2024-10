This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wojciech Szczesny admits Hansi Flick is right to leave him on Barcelona bench after goalkeeper came out of retirement to sign for La Liga leaders Barcelona W. Szczesny I. Pena Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid vs Barcelona Wojciech Szczesny says he completely understands Barcelona boss Hansi Flick's decision to start Inaki Pena ahead of him in goal this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Szczesny comes out of retirement

Goalkeeper signs for Barcelona

Has no qualms about not starting yet Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below