William Saliba salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about William Saliba's salary at Arsenal

Arsenal defender William Saliba is currently one of the most sought-after centre backs in Europe. However, it was not an easy journey, as the Frenchman had to fight for his place in the starting eleven after loan spells at his former club Saint Etienne, as well as OGC Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1.

During his time at Marseille, Saliba helped the club reach the semi-final of the inaugural Conference League and finished the season as one of Ligue 1's best defenders.

After returning to Arsenal, the French international cemented his place in the starting line-up with impressive and consistent performances under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba signed a four-year contract extension with the Gunners in 2023, which also included a salary increase, making him one of the highest-earning defenders in the squad.

Exactly how much does he earn playing at the Emirates, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross