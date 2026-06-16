‘I’m one of the best’ - William Saliba gives himself big billing despite Arsenal & France defender admitting he is ‘not a star like Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele’

Saliba has undergone a remarkable transformation since returning to north London from a series of loan spells in Ligue 1. Now a fixture in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, the defender has developed a rugged self-assurance that matches his physical presence on the pitch. While he maintains a modest list of honours, including two Community Shields, his confidence in his own ability is unwavering as he looks to add major silverware to his resume.

“Trophies are what make people remember you,” Saliba told GQ. “Football is a team sport. I’m still missing the big titles, and once I’ve got those, it’ll be even better. I believe I am one of the best defenders in the world.”

His manager has been instrumental in this development, with Saliba revealing that Arteta wanted players to be afraid when they see him on the team sheet.