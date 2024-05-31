Will USMNT star Gio Reyna get a Champions League medal? Opportunity for Borussia Dortmund playmaker to emulate Christian Pulisic despite forgettable Nottingham Forest spell
USMNT star Gio Reyna may have been out of sight and mind at Borussia Dortmund, but he could still land himself a Champions League medal in 2024.
- American left for England in winter window
- Has seen BVB reach European final
- In contention for one of 40 mementos