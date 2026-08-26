Press reports have stirred controversy over the past few hours, after they stated that Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim had been registered on Barcelona's first-team list, a move some considered a prelude to his regular appearances with Hansi Flick's squad.

Abdelkarim's name did indeed appear on the official website of Spain's La Liga. That reinforced the reports of his move from the reserve list to the Catalan club's first team, a switch that would ease his presence on the European list.

Scrutinise the registration details, though, and the picture changes. His appearance on the La Liga website does not necessarily mean he has become part of the first team's main list.

A decisive decision: Barcelona reward Hamza Abdelkarim



