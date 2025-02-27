This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

Wilfried Zaha available for Charlotte FC's home opener against Atlanta United after the birth of his child

Major League SoccerCharlotte FC

The Ivorian forward set to make his home debut after missing season opener because of the birth of his child.

  • Zaha returns to the squad after the birth of his child
  • Charlotte FC prepares for crucial match against Atlanta United
  • Manager Smith confirmed Zaha's availability for the game
