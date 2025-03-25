'Is that why we got beat f*cking 3-0?!' - Jurgen Klopp unleashed fury at referee Mark Clattenburg after taking selfie with Real Madrid icon Marcelo following Borussia Dortmund Champions League tie
Former referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed how Jurgen Klopp swore at him after seeing the official take a picture with Real Madrid legend Marcelo.
- Clattenburg revealed heated exchange with Klopp
- Referee posed for picture alongside Marcelo
- Then-Dortmund boss blew up at the official