Anyone for cricket? Why USMNT stars Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah have new all-white away kit at AC Milan for 2024-25 campaign Christian PulisicAC MilanYunus MusahSerie A

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have a new all-white away kit at AC Milan in 2024-25, with the club embracing cricket-playing roots.