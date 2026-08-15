Why Roma signed Molina and how he can play under Gasperini

Wide players are fundamental to Gasperini's style, and in that role the manager is particularly keen on players with certain characteristics. Molina fits the exact profile of what he had asked for: running power and aggression; he is a player who gets forward but also knows how to defend, makes runs in behind and is also good at finding space in the penalty area. He is the classic wing-back who covers the whole flank, typical of teams managed by the former Atalanta coach. One of those players who can clip the ball to the far post for the wide player on the opposite flank, with Wesley set to start on the left, or arrive a few metres from goal to apply the finish himself.