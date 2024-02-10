The latest first-half goal EVER?! Why referee added over 25 minutes of stoppage time to allow Union Berlin to score in chaotic protest scenes during Wolfsburg clash

The latest first-half goal EVER?! Why referee added over 25 minutes of stoppage time to allow Union Berlin to score in chaotic protest scenes during Wolfsburg clashJack McRae(C)Getty ImagesUnion BerlinWolfsburgUnion Berlin vs WolfsburgBundesligaUnion Berlin took the lead against Wolfsburg through Danilho Doekhi - a goal that was simultaneously in the 70th minute and just before half-time.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDoekhi scored in 45+25 minute Massive protests led to delayUnion Berlin sit just above relegation spots