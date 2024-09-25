Why Premier League clubs are growing concerned by potentially spiralling costs of legal battles - including the 115 charges against Man City
Premier League teams are reportedly growing concerned by the 'eye-watering' costs of legal battles - including Manchester City's 115 charges.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Premier League teams concerned by legal bills
- Competition embroiled in 'eye-watering' rates
- Includes Man City's 115 alleged financial breaches