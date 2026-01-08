Why Marc-Andre ter Stegen could see Barcelona loan exit scuppered as out-of-favour goalkeeper faces transfer limbo

The January transfer window was supposed to offer Ter Stegen a lifeline, but it has instead delivered a fresh injury nightmare. The German goalkeeper, who has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, was forced to withdraw from the club’s Spanish Super Cup squad in Saudi Arabia this week after sustaining a knee problem during a training session.

While his teammates prepared for their semi-final clash in the Middle East, which they won 5-0 against Athletic Club, the 33-year-old was put on a plane back to Catalonia to undergo urgent medical tests. The club acted swiftly to call up reserve goalkeeper Diego Kochen as a replacement, but the focus remains firmly on the severity of Ter Stegen's condition.

Although Mundo Deportivo reports the injury is not expected to be a serious one, the timing could not be worse. Ter Stegen only returned to action in December following extensive back surgery, and clubs are naturally wary of signing players with recurring fitness issues. Any diagnosis that requires a layoff of more than a few weeks would effectively kill any chance of a transfer before the window slams shut on February 1, leaving him stranded on the bench at Camp Nou.