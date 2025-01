This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Why Man Utd have included a 'penalty clause' in Antony's Real Betis deal as £86m flop prepares to complete loan - explained Manchester United Antony Transfers Premier League Real Betis LaLiga Manchester United have included a 'penalty clause' in the deal that will see winger Antony join Real Betis on loan in the January transfer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antony on verge of Betis loan

Man Utd include clause in deal

Winger must reach games quota Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱