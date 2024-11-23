Erling Haaland Man City Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Man City star Erling Haaland is facing PRISON in Switzerland - explained

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City star Erling Haaland could land in a jail for a day in Switzerland due to an unpaid fine.

  • Haaland could spend a day in jail
  • Did not pay fine in Switzerland
  • Man City face Spurs on Saturday
